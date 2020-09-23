PAX Gold Price Down 5% Over Last Week (PAXG)

PAX Gold (CURRENCY:PAXG) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 23rd. In the last week, PAX Gold has traded down 5% against the dollar. PAX Gold has a market capitalization of $59.60 million and $1.05 million worth of PAX Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PAX Gold token can now be bought for $1,871.37 or 0.17903272 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get PAX Gold alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001444 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00043816 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004660 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005469 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $458.91 or 0.04390319 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009588 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00059115 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00034056 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002174 BTC.

About PAX Gold

PAXG is a token. Its genesis date was August 29th, 2019. PAX Gold’s total supply is 31,850 tokens. PAX Gold’s official website is www.paxos.com/paxgold. PAX Gold’s official message board is medium.com/paxos. PAX Gold’s official Twitter account is @PaxosGlobal.

PAX Gold Token Trading

PAX Gold can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAX Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAX Gold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PAX Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PAX Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PAX Gold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.