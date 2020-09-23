PEPS Coin Achieves Market Capitalization of $101,043.78 (PEPS)

PEPS Coin (CURRENCY:PEPS) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 23rd. PEPS Coin has a total market capitalization of $101,043.78 and $689.00 worth of PEPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PEPS Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000025 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, PEPS Coin has traded 13.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Vitae (VITAE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00025093 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003489 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003753 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded down 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000351 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 22.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded up 47.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 70.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PEPS Coin Profile

PEPS Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 17th, 2018. PEPS Coin’s total supply is 57,657,550 coins and its circulating supply is 39,330,188 coins. PEPS Coin’s official website is peps.today. PEPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @projectpeps.

PEPS Coin Coin Trading

PEPS Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEPS Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PEPS Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PEPS Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

