Peyto Exploration & Development Corp (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Peyto Exploration & Development Corp (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2.85.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank lowered shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from $3.00 to $3.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from $2.25 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from $1.75 to $2.75 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th.

Shares of OTCMKTS PEYUF opened at $1.94 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.62. Peyto Exploration & Development has a 1 year low of $0.70 and a 1 year high of $2.98.

Peyto Exploration & Development Company Profile

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp., an energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin, Alberta. As of December 31, 2018, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 803 million barrels of oil equivalent.

