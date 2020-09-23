Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Earns Daily News Sentiment Score of 0.40

Media coverage about Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) has been trending neutral on Wednesday, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. InfoTrie identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Pfizer earned a news impact score of 0.40 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news articles about the biopharmaceutical company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the media stories that may have impacted Pfizer's score:

NYSE:PFE traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.08. 901,781 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,309,258. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.52 and its 200-day moving average is $35.78. Pfizer has a 12-month low of $27.88 and a 12-month high of $40.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.14. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 28.80%. The business had revenue of $11.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Pfizer will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 30th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 51.53%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Pfizer from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Pfizer from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Pfizer from $18.50 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, June 26th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Pfizer from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Pfizer from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.61.

In related news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock acquired 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.55 per share, with a total value of $501,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $154,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

