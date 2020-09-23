Pi Financial Reiterates “C$21.70” Price Target for Ero Copper (TSE:ERO)

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) received a C$21.70 price objective from stock analysts at Pi Financial in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Pi Financial’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 18.64% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Ero Copper from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. CIBC downgraded Ero Copper from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$17.50 to C$19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Raymond James set a C$21.00 price target on Ero Copper and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Ero Copper from C$16.00 to C$19.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Ero Copper from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$20.53.

TSE:ERO traded down C$0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$18.29. The stock had a trading volume of 119,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,555. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.72. Ero Copper has a 1-year low of C$8.40 and a 1-year high of C$23.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$18.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$16.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 194.35, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

About Ero Copper

Ero Copper Corp., a base metals mining company, focuses on the production and sale of copper in Brazil. The company also explores for gold and silver ores. Its principal property is the Vale do Curaçá Property located in the northeastern Bahia State, Brazil. The company also holds interests in the Boa Esperança Property located in the municipality of Tucumã, Pará State; and NX Gold Mine, which is located in the eastern portion of the State of Mato Grosso.

