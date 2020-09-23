Pi Financial Trims Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) Target Price to C$10.00

Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Pi Financial from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Pi Financial’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 41.04% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. CIBC reduced their target price on Aurora Cannabis from C$24.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Aurora Cannabis from C$16.00 to C$10.50 in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Aurora Cannabis from C$21.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Monday. ATB Capital increased their target price on Aurora Cannabis from C$10.40 to C$11.30 in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, AltaCorp Capital increased their target price on Aurora Cannabis from C$2.50 to C$10.40 in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$10.90.

ACB stock traded down C$2.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$7.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,104,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,486,859. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.20, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 3.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$11.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$10.44. Aurora Cannabis has a 1 year low of C$7.08 and a 1 year high of C$80.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.48.

About Aurora Cannabis

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, from facility engineering and design to cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

