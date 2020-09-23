Pinkcoin (PINK) Market Cap Reaches $825,233.40

Pinkcoin (CURRENCY:PINK) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 23rd. One Pinkcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0020 or 0.00000019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Pinkcoin has traded down 19.9% against the U.S. dollar. Pinkcoin has a total market capitalization of $825,233.40 and approximately $1,047.00 worth of Pinkcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Pinkcoin Profile

PINK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 2nd, 2014. Pinkcoin’s total supply is 446,558,783 coins and its circulating supply is 421,298,347 coins. The official website for Pinkcoin is getstarted.with.pink. The official message board for Pinkcoin is slack.with.pink. Pinkcoin’s official Twitter account is @Pinkcoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Pinkcoin is /r/pinkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Pinkcoin Coin Trading

Pinkcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pinkcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pinkcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pinkcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

