Pivot Token (PVT) Tops 1-Day Volume of $183,759.00

Pivot Token (CURRENCY:PVT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 23rd. Pivot Token has a market capitalization of $1.23 million and $183,759.00 worth of Pivot Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pivot Token token can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance DEX, BigONE and Coinall. In the last seven days, Pivot Token has traded 10.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Pivot Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009588 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002210 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00039164 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.61 or 0.00225868 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.21 or 0.00078514 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $154.62 or 0.01479211 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.86 or 0.00199577 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00000677 BTC.

Pivot Token Profile

Pivot Token’s total supply is 31,415,926,535 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,135,200,000 tokens. The official website for Pivot Token is www.pivot.one/pc/about. Pivot Token’s official Twitter account is @pivot_pvt. The official message board for Pivot Token is www.pivot.one/pc/u/5b7c0de402b8755e771e8c62.

Pivot Token Token Trading

Pivot Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance DEX, BigONE and Coinall. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pivot Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pivot Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pivot Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pivot Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pivot Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.