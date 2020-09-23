Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ.UN) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $3.48

Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ.UN) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.48 and traded as high as $3.72. Plaza Retail REIT shares last traded at $3.65, with a volume of 135,432 shares trading hands.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Plaza Retail REIT from C$3.50 to C$3.75 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.49. The company has a market capitalization of $371.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$3.48 and its 200-day moving average price is C$3.28.

About Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ.UN)

Plaza is an open-ended real estate investment trust and is a leading retail property owner and developer, focused on Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada. Plaza's portfolio at December 31, 2018 includes interests in 287 properties totaling approximately 8.2 million square feet across Canada and additional lands held for development.

