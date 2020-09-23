Points International (TSE:PTS) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $14.02

Points International Ltd. (TSE:PTS) (NASDAQ:PCOM) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.02 and traded as low as $12.84. Points International shares last traded at $12.84, with a volume of 4,459 shares changing hands.

Separately, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Points International in a research note on Monday, July 20th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.68, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$14.02 and a 200-day moving average price of C$13.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.80 million and a P/E ratio of 105.25.

Points International (TSE:PTS) (NASDAQ:PCOM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported C($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.18) by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$56.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$55.70 million. Equities analysts predict that Points International Ltd. will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

Points International Company Profile (TSE:PTS)

Points International Ltd. provides e-commerce and technology services to loyalty program operators in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Loyalty Currency Retailing, Platform Partners, and Points Travel. The Loyalty Currency Retailing segment provides products and services designed to help loyalty program members unlock the value of their loyalty currency and accelerate the time to a reward.

