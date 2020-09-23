Primas (PST) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.01 Million

Primas (CURRENCY:PST) traded down 13.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 23rd. One Primas token can currently be bought for about $0.0192 or 0.00000186 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Primas has traded 29.1% lower against the dollar. Primas has a total market cap of $1.01 million and $1.14 million worth of Primas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43.43 or 0.00420908 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0548 or 0.00000531 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00012065 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000636 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000465 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003605 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002994 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Primas Profile

Primas is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on August 21st, 2017. Primas’ total supply is 101,342,466 tokens and its circulating supply is 52,692,565 tokens. The official website for Primas is primas.io. The Reddit community for Primas is /r/Primas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Primas’ official Twitter account is @PrimasOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Primas

