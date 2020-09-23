Primecoin (XPM) Trading 3.7% Higher Over Last Week

Primecoin (CURRENCY:XPM) traded up 13.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 23rd. During the last week, Primecoin has traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Primecoin has a total market cap of $1.27 million and $7,261.00 worth of Primecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Primecoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0379 or 0.00000368 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Primecoin alerts:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 19.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000011 BTC.

HunterCoin (HUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000036 BTC.

BitQuark (BTQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Joincoin (J) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Primecoin Profile

Primecoin (CRYPTO:XPM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 7th, 2013. Primecoin’s total supply is 33,353,843 coins. The official message board for Primecoin is talk.peercoin.net/c/altcoins/primecoin. The official website for Primecoin is primecoin.io. Primecoin’s official Twitter account is @primecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Primecoin is /r/primecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Primecoin Coin Trading

Primecoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Primecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Primecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Primecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Primecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.