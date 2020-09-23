Principal Financial Group Inc. Reduces Stake in Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,095,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 35,895 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.76% of Lexington Realty Trust worth $22,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LXP. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 48,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 2,921 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $388,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 46.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,757,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194,227 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 385,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,072,000 after purchasing an additional 19,331 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 521,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,499,000 after purchasing an additional 174,073 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LXP shares. TheStreet upgraded Lexington Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Lexington Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lexington Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.38.

LXP stock opened at $10.50 on Wednesday. Lexington Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $7.86 and a twelve month high of $12.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.41 and a 200 day moving average of $10.47.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.13). Lexington Realty Trust had a net margin of 81.16% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The company had revenue of $81.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.61 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Lexington Realty Trust will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. Lexington Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 52.50%.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a diversified portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased commercial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

