ProChain Price Hits $0.0263 on Exchanges (PRA)

ProChain (CURRENCY:PRA) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 23rd. One ProChain token can now be purchased for $0.0263 or 0.00000255 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, Bit-Z, Bibox and FCoin. ProChain has a market capitalization of $1.32 million and approximately $6.00 worth of ProChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ProChain has traded up 9.4% against the US dollar.

ProChain Profile

PRA is a token. It launched on December 4th, 2017. ProChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 tokens. ProChain’s official Twitter account is @prochaintech and its Facebook page is accessible here. ProChain’s official website is chain.pro. ProChain’s official message board is weibo.com/prochain.

Buying and Selling ProChain

ProChain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: FCoin, OKEx, Bibox and Bit-Z. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ProChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ProChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ProChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

