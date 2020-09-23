Quebecor (TSE:QBR.A) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $32.81

Quebecor, Inc. (TSE:QBR.A)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.81 and traded as low as $32.65. Quebecor shares last traded at $32.97, with a volume of 13,900 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 541.43, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $8.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$32.81 and a 200-day moving average price of C$30.67.

Quebecor Company Profile (TSE:QBR.A)

Quebecor Inc operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, business solutions, cable and mobile telephony, and over-the-top video services; and engages in the rental of movies, televisual products, and video games through its video-on-demand service and video rental stores.

