Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.50.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Radware in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Radware from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. BidaskClub cut Radware from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Radware in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ RDWR opened at $24.84 on Wednesday. Radware has a 12 month low of $16.02 and a 12 month high of $26.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.58.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The information technology services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. Radware had a return on equity of 5.88% and a net margin of 7.12%. The firm had revenue of $58.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Radware will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RDWR. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Radware by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,788 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in Radware by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 15,833 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Radware by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 82,100 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Radware by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 58,024 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Radware by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 44,672 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.97% of the company’s stock.

Radware Company Profile

Radware Ltd. develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in physical, virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company offers DefensePro, a real-time network attack prevention device; AppWall, a Web application firewall; and DefenseFlow, a cyber-command and control application.

