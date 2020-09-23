Realio Network (RIO) Reaches One Day Volume of $912,967.00

Realio Network (CURRENCY:RIO) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 23rd. During the last week, Realio Network has traded 72.2% lower against the US dollar. One Realio Network token can now be bought for $1.01 or 0.00009792 BTC on major exchanges. Realio Network has a market cap of $10.53 million and $912,967.00 worth of Realio Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Realio Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009716 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002206 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00039375 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.22 or 0.00225043 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $152.88 or 0.01481711 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.85 or 0.00076126 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.50 or 0.00198704 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000672 BTC.

Realio Network Profile

Realio Network’s total supply is 99,979,867 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,425,717 tokens. The official message board for Realio Network is medium.com/@dboirun/the-realio-platform-realiox-and-the-realio-network-development-update-93facf5c0c10. Realio Network’s official website is www.realio.fund.

Realio Network Token Trading

Realio Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Realio Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Realio Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Realio Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Realio Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Realio Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.