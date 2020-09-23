Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Caterpillar (CAT)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Caterpillar (NYSE: CAT) in the last few weeks:

9/22/2020 – Caterpillar is now covered by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

9/17/2020 – Caterpillar had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $150.00 to $175.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/15/2020 – Caterpillar had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $140.00 to $160.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

9/9/2020 – Caterpillar had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $101.00 to $111.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

8/3/2020 – Caterpillar had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $101.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

8/3/2020 – Caterpillar had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $144.00 to $159.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/3/2020 – Caterpillar was upgraded by analysts at Atlantic Securities from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $140.00 price target on the stock.

8/3/2020 – Caterpillar had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $120.00 to $140.00.

8/2/2020 – Caterpillar is now covered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/2/2020 – Caterpillar had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company.

CAT opened at $147.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.60. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $87.50 and a one year high of $156.25.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.40 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 8.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.83 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Lange Bob De sold 1,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total value of $231,525.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,798 shares in the company, valued at $4,527,306. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 52.6% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 128.2% during the second quarter. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV now owns 267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 66.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

