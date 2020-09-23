Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Norbord (OSB)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Norbord (NYSE: OSB) recently:

9/11/2020 – Norbord was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $37.00 price target on the stock.

9/11/2020 – Norbord was downgraded by analysts at BofA Securities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

9/4/2020 – Norbord had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a $38.00 price target on the stock.

9/3/2020 – Norbord had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from $49.50 to $56.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/25/2020 – Norbord had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from $50.00 to $58.00.

8/20/2020 – Norbord had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $57.00 price target on the stock.

8/19/2020 – Norbord was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

8/7/2020 – Norbord was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $36.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Norbord Inc. is a producer of wood-based panels. It operates primarily in the United States, Europe and Canada. Norbord Inc. is headquartered in Toronto, Canada. “

8/6/2020 – Norbord had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $43.00 to $50.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/6/2020 – Norbord had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from $44.00 to $49.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/6/2020 – Norbord had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a $51.00 price target on the stock.

8/6/2020 – Norbord had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from $32.00 to $37.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/30/2020 – Norbord had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from $45.00 to $50.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of Norbord stock opened at $29.66 on Wednesday. Norbord Inc has a 12 month low of $8.92 and a 12 month high of $36.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 247.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.87.

Get Norbord Inc alerts:

Norbord (NYSE:OSB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The construction company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.28. Norbord had a net margin of 0.53% and a return on equity of 4.64%. The company had revenue of $421.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.76 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. Norbord’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Norbord Inc will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.2251 per share. This is an increase from Norbord’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Norbord’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -248.65%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSB. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Norbord by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,764 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Norbord in the first quarter worth $50,000. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Norbord by 1.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 95,328 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Norbord by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,146,586 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,413,000 after purchasing an additional 146,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in Norbord by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 139,542 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,632,000 after purchasing an additional 16,110 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.68% of the company’s stock.

Norbord Inc manufactures and sells wood-based panels for retail chains, contractor supply yards, and industrial manufacturers primarily in North America and Europe. The company offers oriented strand boards for use in sheathing, flooring, and roofing in home construction applications; particleboards that are used in flooring and other construction applications; and medium density fiberboards for use in cabinet doors, mouldings, and interior wall paneling applications, as well as related value-added products for use in the construction of new homes, and renovation and repair of existing structures.

See Also: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Norbord Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norbord Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.