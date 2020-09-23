Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for EASYJET PLC/S (ESYJY)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for EASYJET PLC/S (OTCMKTS: ESYJY):

9/22/2020 – EASYJET PLC/S had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc.

9/17/2020 – EASYJET PLC/S had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

9/9/2020 – EASYJET PLC/S had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

9/9/2020 – EASYJET PLC/S was upgraded by analysts at AlphaValue to a “buy” rating.

8/24/2020 – EASYJET PLC/S was upgraded by analysts at Main First Bank AG from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating.

8/17/2020 – EASYJET PLC/S had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

8/13/2020 – EASYJET PLC/S had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

8/5/2020 – EASYJET PLC/S had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Shares of ESYJY stock opened at $6.46 on Wednesday. EASYJET PLC/S has a fifty-two week low of $5.00 and a fifty-two week high of $19.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.19.

easyJet Plc engages in the provision of passenger airline and carrier services. Its principal activities include airline operations and aircraft trading and leasing. The company was founded by Stelios Haji-Ioannou in March 1995 and is headquartered in Luton, the United Kingdom.

