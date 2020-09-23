RED ELECTRICA C/ADR (OTCMKTS:RDEIY) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $9.57

RED ELECTRICA C/ADR (OTCMKTS:RDEIY) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.57 and traded as low as $9.20. RED ELECTRICA C/ADR shares last traded at $9.28, with a volume of 4,399 shares trading hands.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RDEIY. ValuEngine downgraded RED ELECTRICA C/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of RED ELECTRICA C/ADR in a research report on Friday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of RED ELECTRICA C/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of RED ELECTRICA C/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get RED ELECTRICA C/ADR alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.09.

RED ELECTRICA C/ADR Company Profile (OTCMKTS:RDEIY)

Red Eléctrica Corporación, SA transmits electricity; operates and manages transmission network for the electricity system; and manages electricity transmission grid in Spain and internationally. Its transmission network comprises approximately 43,800 kilometers; and has 86,654 MVA of transformer capacity.

Featured Article: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for RED ELECTRICA C/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RED ELECTRICA C/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.