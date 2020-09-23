Refereum (RFR) Reaches One Day Volume of $51,886.00

Refereum (CURRENCY:RFR) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 23rd. During the last week, Refereum has traded 8.7% lower against the US dollar. One Refereum token can now be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, Bittrex, DDEX and OKEx. Refereum has a market cap of $1.41 million and $51,886.00 worth of Refereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009716 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002206 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00039375 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.22 or 0.00225043 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $152.88 or 0.01481711 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.85 or 0.00076126 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.50 or 0.00198704 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000672 BTC.

Refereum Token Profile

Refereum’s genesis date was September 25th, 2017. Refereum’s total supply is 4,999,650,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,999,180,100 tokens. The Reddit community for Refereum is /r/refereum. Refereum’s official Twitter account is @refereum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Refereum’s official message board is medium.com/@refereum. The official website for Refereum is refereum.com.

Buying and Selling Refereum

Refereum can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, IDEX, Gate.io, Bibox, Upbit, Bittrex, Cobinhood and DDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refereum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Refereum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Refereum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

