ReneSola Ltd. (NYSE:SOL) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Analysts forecast that ReneSola Ltd. (NYSE:SOL) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.01 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for ReneSola’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.01 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.00. ReneSola posted earnings of $0.17 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 94.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that ReneSola will report full-year earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.03) to $0.02. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.12. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for ReneSola.

ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. ReneSola had a positive return on equity of 9.44% and a negative net margin of 7.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 EPS.

SOL has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of ReneSola in a report on Thursday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ReneSola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.75 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 3rd.

Shares of NYSE SOL opened at $2.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.65 million, a PE ratio of -11.90 and a beta of 1.67. ReneSola has a 1-year low of $0.85 and a 1-year high of $2.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.32.

ReneSola Company Profile

ReneSola Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops, builds, operates, and sells solar power projects. It operates through three segments: solar power project development, EPC services, and electricity revenue generation. The company also develops community solar gardens; and sells projects rights. In addition, its engineering, and procurement and construction business includes engineering design, procurement of solar modules, balance-of-system and other components, and construction contracting and management services.

