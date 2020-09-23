Research Analysts’ Downgrades for September, 23rd (ACGL, AMAL, ANAT, ARCB, BFST, CAR, CIGI, CWST, DOYU, FFIC)

Research Analysts’ downgrades for Wednesday, September 23rd:

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

American National Insurance (NASDAQ:ANAT) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

IPSEN S A/S (OTCMKTS:IPSEY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Ipsen S.A. is a pharmaceutical company. It provide drugs for urology, oncology, endocrinology, neurology, gastroenterology, cognitive disorders, rheumatology and cardiovascular. Ipsen S.A. is headquartered in Boulogne-Billancourt, France. “

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Independence Realty Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It is focused on acquiring and owning well-located garden-style and mid-rise apartment properties. The Company owns apartment properties primarily in Arizona, Colorado, Georgia, Indiana, Texas and Virginia. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. is based in United States. “

IsoRay (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong sell rating. According to Zacks, “IsoRay, Inc. is a medical technology company that produces therapeutic radioactive isotopes. Through its subsidiary, IsoRay Medical, Inc., develops, manufactures and sells isotope-based medical products and devices for the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases. The Company is engaged in the production and sales of Cesium-131 (Cs-131) brachytherapy seeds. Brachytherapy seeds are small devices containing a therapeutic dose of radiation used in an interstitial radiation procedure. The brachytherapy procedure places radioactive seeds as close as possible to (in or near) the cancerous tumor. The Cs-131 includes radioisotope in the treatment of all malignant tumors, such as prostate cancer, brain cancer, breast cancer, colorectal cancer, gynecological cancer, lung cancer, liver cancer, ocular melanoma and pancreatic cancer. The Company’s Proxcelan Cesium-131 seed is classified as a Class II device. The Company competes with Varian Medical Systems, Siemens Healthcare, Elekta AB and Accuray Incorporated. “

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Investar Holding Corporation is a bank holding company for Investar Bank. It offers a range of commercial and retail lending products throughout its market areas, including business loans to small to medium-sized businesses and professional concerns, as well as loans to individuals. The company accepts various deposit products, including savings, checking, money market, and NOW accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. It also provides cash management products and services, such as remote deposit capture, electronic statements, positive pay, ACH origination and wire transfer, investment sweep accounts, and business Internet banking, as well as debit cards and mobile banking services. Investar Holding Corporation is headquartered in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. “

Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) (NASDAQ:ITRN) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Ituran provides location-based services, consisting predominantly of stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, as well as wireless communications products used in connection with its location-based services and various other applications. Ituran offers mobile asset location, Stolen Vehicle Recovery, management & control services for vehicles, cargo and personal security, and radio frequency identification products for various purposes including automatic meter reading, electronic toll collection and homeland security applications. “

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong sell rating. According to Zacks, “Coca-Cola Femsa S.A., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets and distributes soft drinks throughout the metropolitan area of Mexico City, in Southeastern Mexico and in metropolitan Buenos Aires, Argentina. The Company produces Coca-Cola, Sprite, Fresca, Quatro, Powerade, Extra Poma, Etiqueta Azul and Kin. “

Repro Med Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Repro-Med Systems Inc. is engaged in the design and manufacture of medical devices directing resources to the global markets for emergency medical products and infusion therapy. “

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Main Street Capital Corporation is a specialty investment company providing customized financing solutions to lower middle market companies which operate in diverse industry sectors. Main Street seeks to partner with entrepreneurs, business owners and management teams and generally provides one stop financing alternatives to its portfolio companies. “

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NASDAQ:MSGS) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Envista (NASDAQ:NVST) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Nextgen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

