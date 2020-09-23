Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $72.88

Restaurant Brands International Inc (TSE:QSR) (NYSE:QSR)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.88 and traded as low as $72.10. Restaurant Brands International shares last traded at $73.38, with a volume of 842,564 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market cap of $22.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 373.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$72.88 and its 200-day moving average is C$70.04.

Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR) (NYSE:QSR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.41 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.40 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International Inc will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 17th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.45%.

In other news, Director Carlos Alberto Sicupira sold 29,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$74.24, for a total value of C$2,191,024.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 76,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,681,787.72.

About Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR)

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

