Retail Food Group Limited (ASX:RFG) Insider Acquires A$31,500.00 in Stock

Retail Food Group Limited (ASX:RFG) insider David Grant acquired 450,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.07 ($0.05) per share, for a total transaction of A$31,500.00 ($22,500.00).

The stock’s fifty day moving average is A$0.08 and its 200-day moving average is A$0.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.97.

About Retail Food Group

Retail Food Group Limited, a food and beverage company, owns multi-brand retail food franchise business in Australia and internationally. It operates in five segments: Bakery/Café, QSR, Coffee Retail, Di Bella Coffee, and Commercial Food Services. The company engages in the ownership of intellectual property; development and management of coffee roasting facilities; and the wholesale supply of coffee and allied products.

