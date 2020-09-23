Revolution Bars Group (LON:RBG) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $15.79

Revolution Bars Group PLC (LON:RBG)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.79 and traded as low as $12.00. Revolution Bars Group shares last traded at $12.25, with a volume of 247,034 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RBG. FinnCap reissued a “corporate” rating on shares of Revolution Bars Group in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Peel Hunt reduced their price target on Revolution Bars Group from GBX 85 ($1.11) to GBX 40 ($0.52) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 30th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.70, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 15.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 22.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.32 million and a P/E ratio of -1.70.

Revolution Bars Group Company Profile (LON:RBG)

Revolution Bars Group plc operates premium bars located in towns or city high streets across the United Kingdom. Its bars offer food and drinks. The company operates 76 bars, including 59 bars under the Revolution and 17 under the Revolución de Cuba brand names. Revolution Bars Group plc was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Ashton-Under-Lyne, the United Kingdom.

