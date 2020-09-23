Roche Holdings AG Basel ADR (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel ADR (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation, ten have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.00.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RHHBY. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. AlphaValue raised Roche Holdings AG Basel to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Roche Holdings AG Basel in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised Roche Holdings AG Basel from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.

RHHBY opened at $46.31 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.11. Roche Holdings AG Basel has a twelve month low of $35.04 and a twelve month high of $47.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $317.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,158,000. Equitable Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,476,000. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,041,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel during the second quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Finally, Wimmer Associates 1 LLC increased its position in shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel by 4.9% during the second quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 5,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About Roche Holdings AG Basel

Roche Holding AG engages in the diagnostics and prescription pharmaceuticals businesses in Switzerland, Germany, and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products for treating anaemia, anticoagulation therapy, bone, cardiovascular, central nervous system, chlamydia, coagulation, dermatology, diabetes, gonorrhea, gout, hemostasis disorders, hepatitis B and C, HIV/AIDS, HPV, inflammatory and autoimmune, intensive care medicine, kidney and urogenital tract, leukemia, lipid and liver disorders, lymphoma, metabolic disorders, obesity, occult blood testing, ophthalmology, osteoporosis, pancreatitis, respiratory disorders, rheumatoid arthritis, sepsis, sexually transmitted infections, skin cancer, transplantation, tuberculosis, urinary tract infections, and West Nile virus and infectious diseases.

