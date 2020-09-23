Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) Receiving Very Favorable Media Coverage, Analysis Shows

Media stories about Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) have trended very positive on Wednesday, InfoTrie reports. The research group identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Sanofi earned a media sentiment score of 3.20 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news articles about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

NYSE SNY traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.57. 47,154 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,811,333. Sanofi has a one year low of $37.62 and a one year high of $55.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.04. The stock has a market cap of $124.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.05). Sanofi had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 12.20%. The firm had revenue of $9.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.94 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sanofi will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SNY has been the topic of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Sanofi to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.67.

In related news, major shareholder Sanofi purchased 81,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $1,300,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Sanofi

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher disease, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe disease, Fabrazyme for Fabry disease, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; Aubagio, an immunomodulatory; and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody to treat multiple sclerosis.

