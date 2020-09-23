Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $10.80

Shares of Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $10.80 and last traded at $10.84, with a volume of 74003 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.38.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Scorpio Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Pareto Securities cut Scorpio Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Scorpio Tankers from $42.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Fearnley Fonds cut Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Scorpio Tankers from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.44.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $667.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.08 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.51 and its 200 day moving average is $15.71.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The shipping company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $346.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.58 million. Scorpio Tankers had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 7.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 129.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.62) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Scorpio Tankers Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 8th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -42.55%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STNG. Hosking Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 1,303,408 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $16,697,000 after buying an additional 72,171 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. bought a new position in Scorpio Tankers during the second quarter worth $6,482,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Scorpio Tankers by 152.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 482,526 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,181,000 after purchasing an additional 291,022 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in Scorpio Tankers by 280.4% during the first quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 339,151 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,344,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Scorpio Tankers by 8.2% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 330,157 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,229,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.39% of the company’s stock.

About Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG)

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products worldwide. As of March 20, 2019, its owned or finance leased 109 product tankers, including 38 LR2 tankers, 12 LR1 tankers, 45 MR tankers, and 14 Handymax tankers with an average age of 3.6 years; and time or bareboat chartered-in 10 product tankers comprising 3 MR tankers and 7 Handymax tankers.

