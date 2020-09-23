Select Sands (CVE:SNS) Trading Down 20%

Shares of Select Sands Corp (CVE:SNS) were down 20% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. Approximately 140,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 0% from the average daily volume of 139,513 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.82, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 million and a PE ratio of -0.27.

About Select Sands (CVE:SNS)

Select Sands Corp. engages in quarrying and producing silica sand. It has an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Sandtown property covering approximately 520 acres located in northeast Arkansas, the United States. Select Sands Corp. sells its products to industrial and energy customers. The company was formerly known as La Ronge Gold Corp.

