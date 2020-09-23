Selfkey (KEY) Price Reaches $0.0024

Selfkey (CURRENCY:KEY) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 23rd. One Selfkey token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000023 BTC on major exchanges including Tidex, OKEx, IDEX and ABCC. During the last seven days, Selfkey has traded 22.2% lower against the dollar. Selfkey has a total market capitalization of $7.87 million and $438,340.00 worth of Selfkey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Selfkey alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001445 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00043994 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00004535 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005478 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $450.08 or 0.04362313 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009720 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00059378 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00033862 BTC.

Selfkey Profile

Selfkey (KEY) is a token. Its launch date was October 24th, 2017. Selfkey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,328,937,381 tokens. Selfkey’s official website is selfkey.org. Selfkey’s official Twitter account is @SelfKey and its Facebook page is accessible here. Selfkey’s official message board is medium.com/selfkey. The Reddit community for Selfkey is /r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Selfkey Token Trading

Selfkey can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Binance, Tidex, ABCC, RightBTC, OKEx and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Selfkey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Selfkey should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Selfkey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Selfkey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Selfkey and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.