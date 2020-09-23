Sequoia Economic Infrastrctr Incm Fd (LON:SEQI) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $107.44

Sequoia Economic Infrastrctr Incm Fd Ltd (LON:SEQI) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $107.44 and traded as low as $104.80. Sequoia Economic Infrastrctr Incm Fd shares last traded at $104.80, with a volume of 1,545,958 shares changing hands.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 107.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 103.42.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 23rd were issued a GBX 1.56 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.47%.

Sequoia Economic Infrastrctr Incm Fd Company Profile (LON:SEQI)

Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund Limited invests in a diversified portfolio of senior and subordinated economic infrastructure debt investments through its subsidiary Sequoia IDF Asset Holdings SA The Company operates through investment in senior and subordinated infrastructure debt instruments and related and/or similar assets segment.

