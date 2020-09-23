SK Telecom Co Ltd (NYSE:SKM) Holdings Lifted by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC boosted its position in shares of SK Telecom Co Ltd (NYSE:SKM) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 308,320 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,429 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in SK Telecom were worth $5,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in SK Telecom by 23.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 431,295 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $7,019,000 after buying an additional 80,904 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in SK Telecom by 1,000.0% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 185,900 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,025,000 after buying an additional 169,000 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in SK Telecom by 7.0% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 488,811 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $7,953,000 after buying an additional 32,154 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in SK Telecom during the first quarter valued at about $165,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in SK Telecom by 58.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,027,709 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $32,991,000 after buying an additional 745,360 shares in the last quarter. 8.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SKM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded SK Telecom from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SK Telecom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on SK Telecom in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. SK Telecom has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

Shares of NYSE SKM opened at $22.70 on Wednesday. SK Telecom Co Ltd has a one year low of $14.07 and a one year high of $23.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.51 billion, a PE ratio of 21.22 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.62.

SK Telecom (NYSE:SKM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter. SK Telecom had a return on equity of 3.84% and a net margin of 5.13%. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that SK Telecom Co Ltd will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea. It operates in four segments: Cellular Services, Fixed-Line Telecommunication Services, E-Commerce Services, and Other Businesses. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission services; cellular global roaming services; interconnection services; Internet of Things solutions; and platform services, as well as sells smartphones and basic phones, tablets and other Internet access devices, and wearable devices.

