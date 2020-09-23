Sony (NYSE:SNE) Given Daily News Impact Rating of 0.80

News headlines about Sony (NYSE:SNE) have been trending somewhat positive on Wednesday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. InfoTrie rates the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Sony earned a news impact score of 0.80 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media coverage about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of NYSE SNE traded down $1.50 on Wednesday, hitting $77.20. The company had a trading volume of 34,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,304,220. Sony has a 12-month low of $50.94 and a 12-month high of $84.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $79.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.76, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.04.

Sony (NYSE:SNE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $1.30. Sony had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 8.00%. The company had revenue of $18.31 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sony will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

SNE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Sony in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Sony in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Sony from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sony from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.67.

Sony Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers network services related to games, videos, and music contents; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices, as well as broadcast/professional, integrated circuit card technology, and medical and imaging device solutions.

