SpaceChain Trading 36.4% Higher This Week (SPC)

SpaceChain (CURRENCY:SPC) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 23rd. SpaceChain has a total market capitalization of $4.05 million and $5,681.00 worth of SpaceChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, SpaceChain has traded up 36.4% against the US dollar. One SpaceChain token can now be bought for approximately $0.0079 or 0.00000076 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Bittrex, EXX and HitBTC.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Electra (ECA) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Denarius (D) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0952 or 0.00000923 BTC.

Bulwark (BWK) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Limitless VIP (VIP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

VIP Tokens (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin (VUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Powercoin (PWR) traded down 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NamoCoin (NAMO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dcoin Token (DT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000125 BTC.

SpaceChain Profile

SpaceChain (SPC) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 3rd, 2015. SpaceChain’s total supply is 999,000,002 tokens and its circulating supply is 514,923,520 tokens. SpaceChain’s official Twitter account is @Space__Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SpaceChain

SpaceChain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Coinnest, HitBTC, Upbit, EXX and CoinEgg. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SpaceChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SpaceChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SpaceChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

