Sphere 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $2,576.00 (SPHR)

Sphere (CURRENCY:SPHR) traded 14.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 23rd. In the last week, Sphere has traded down 23.7% against the US dollar. One Sphere coin can currently be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00001012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit and Bittrex. Sphere has a market capitalization of $1.30 million and approximately $2,576.00 worth of Sphere was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Sphere alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10,367.29 or 1.00482882 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00038344 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00005639 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000575 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001718 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000430 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.22 or 0.00166909 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000680 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Sphere Profile

Sphere (CRYPTO:SPHR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 6th, 2015. Sphere’s total supply is 12,484,344 coins. Sphere’s official Twitter account is @ProjectSPHR. The official website for Sphere is sphrpay.io.

Sphere Coin Trading

Sphere can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sphere directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sphere should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sphere using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Sphere Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sphere and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.