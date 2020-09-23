Steem Dollars Price Reaches $0.95 on Top Exchanges (SBD)

Steem Dollars (CURRENCY:SBD) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 23rd. Over the last seven days, Steem Dollars has traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Steem Dollars coin can now be bought for approximately $0.95 or 0.00009128 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Steem Dollars has a total market capitalization of $5.63 million and approximately $5,491.00 worth of Steem Dollars was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10,452.67 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $213.99 or 0.02047189 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 119.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003324 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001533 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000110 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $71.58 or 0.00684754 BTC.

USDx stablecoin (USDX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008734 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002378 BTC.

Steem Dollars Profile

Steem Dollars (SBD) is a coin. It launched on June 4th, 2016. Steem Dollars’ total supply is 5,905,446 coins. Steem Dollars’ official website is steem.io. Steem Dollars’ official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Steem Dollars is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Steem Dollars’ official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog.

Steem Dollars Coin Trading

Steem Dollars can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem Dollars directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem Dollars should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Steem Dollars using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

