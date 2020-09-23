Strategic Acquisitions (OTCMKTS:STQN) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.40

Strategic Acquisitions Inc (OTCMKTS:STQN)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.40 and traded as low as $0.20. Strategic Acquisitions shares last traded at $0.20, with a volume of 2,500 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.25.

About Strategic Acquisitions (OTCMKTS:STQN)

See Also: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Strategic Acquisitions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strategic Acquisitions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.