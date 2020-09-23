Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVA) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVA) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.33.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NOVA. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Sunnova Energy International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd.

Get Sunnova Energy International alerts:

Shares of NOVA opened at $26.09 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.62. Sunnova Energy International has a fifty-two week low of $6.12 and a fifty-two week high of $29.61.

Sunnova Energy International (NASDAQ:NOVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $42.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.32 million.

In other Sunnova Energy International news, major shareholder Ecp Controlco, Llc sold 7,229,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.13, for a total value of $174,454,108.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Stuart D. Allen sold 64,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.09, for a total transaction of $1,237,032.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 90,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,718,329.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,644,473 shares of company stock valued at $327,473,609.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 2.9% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,904,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,580,000 after acquiring an additional 82,283 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 44.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 233,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,994,000 after acquiring an additional 72,311 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 3.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 130,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,223,000 after acquiring an additional 4,806 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the second quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Encompass Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 42.8% in the second quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 673,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,502,000 after acquiring an additional 202,071 shares during the period.

About Sunnova Energy International

Sunnova Energy International Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Sunnova Energy Corporation that provides residential solar and energy storage services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the Northern Mariana Islands. Its services include operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, onsite power optimization, and diagnostics.

Featured Story: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Sunnova Energy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunnova Energy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.