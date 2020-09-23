Taubman Centers Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:TCO)

Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors bought 18,340 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 370% compared to the average volume of 3,902 call options.

NYSE:TCO traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.51. The stock had a trading volume of 19,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,056,573. Taubman Centers has a 1-year low of $26.24 and a 1-year high of $53.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62 and a beta of -0.14.

Taubman Centers (NYSE:TCO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($1.19). The firm had revenue of $118.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.64 million. Taubman Centers had a net margin of 30.09% and a negative return on equity of 94.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Taubman Centers will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Taubman Centers by 108.7% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Taubman Centers during the first quarter worth $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Taubman Centers during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Taubman Centers by 399.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Taubman Centers during the second quarter worth about $59,000.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Taubman Centers in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Taubman Centers from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $52.50 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Taubman Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Taubman Centers from $52.50 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Taubman Centers from $36.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Taubman Centers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.00.

About Taubman Centers

Taubman Centers is an S&P MidCap 400 Real Estate Investment Trust engaged in the ownership, management and/or leasing of 26 regional, super-regional and outlet shopping centers in the U.S. and Asia and one under development. Taubman's U.S.-owned properties are the most productive in the publicly held U.S.

