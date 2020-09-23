Taylor Wimpey (OTCMKTS:TWODF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Taylor Wimpey (OTCMKTS:TWODF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Taylor Wimpey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a report on Friday, September 11th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Taylor Wimpey from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a report on Monday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

TWODF stock remained flat at $$1.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.72. Taylor Wimpey has a 52 week low of $1.24 and a 52 week high of $3.05.

About Taylor Wimpey

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. The company builds various homes, including one- and two-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom detached houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

