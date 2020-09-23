Telcoin Price Hits $0.0002 on Exchanges (TEL)

Telcoin (CURRENCY:TEL) traded 7.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 23rd. Over the last week, Telcoin has traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Telcoin has a market capitalization of $9.57 million and $58,423.00 worth of Telcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Telcoin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, Kucoin and IDEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001445 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00043943 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00004584 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005503 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $447.08 or 0.04332125 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009718 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00059328 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00033900 BTC.

About Telcoin

Telcoin is a token. Its genesis date was November 11th, 2017. Telcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 47,245,810,799 tokens. The official website for Telcoin is www.telco.in. Telcoin’s official Twitter account is @telcoin_team and its Facebook page is accessible here. Telcoin’s official message board is medium.com/@telcoin. The Reddit community for Telcoin is /r/telcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Telcoin

Telcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Kucoin and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Telcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Telcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Telcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

