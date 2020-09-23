Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH) Shares Bought by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH) by 96.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 291,106 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 142,985 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.51% of Textainer Group worth $2,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Textainer Group during the first quarter worth $91,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in Textainer Group during the first quarter worth $91,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Textainer Group in the second quarter valued at $118,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Textainer Group by 25.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,239 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 3,270 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Textainer Group by 83.5% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,197 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 8,278 shares during the period. 35.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:TGH opened at $14.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $803.19 million, a P/E ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. Textainer Group Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $5.50 and a 52 week high of $15.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.99.

Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The transportation company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.23. Textainer Group had a return on equity of 3.83% and a net margin of 8.55%.

Separately, TheStreet raised Textainer Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th.

Textainer Group Company Profile

Textainer Group Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, ownership, management, leasing, and disposal of a fleet of intermodal containers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The company owns and leases standard dry freight containers, refrigerated, and other special-purpose containers.

