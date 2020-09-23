The Independent Investment Trust (LON:IIT) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $440.41

The Independent Investment Trust plc (LON:IIT)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $440.41 and traded as low as $428.11. The Independent Investment Trust shares last traded at $436.00, with a volume of 7,817 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 440.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 416.88. The company has a market cap of $237.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.70.

The Independent Investment Trust Company Profile (LON:IIT)

The Independent Investment Trust PLC is a publically owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity mutual fund for its clients. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The Independent Investment Trust PLC is based in Edinburgh, United Kingdom.

