Thrive Token Trading 7.9% Lower Over Last Week (THRT)

Thrive Token (CURRENCY:THRT) traded 14.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 23rd. In the last week, Thrive Token has traded down 7.9% against the US dollar. One Thrive Token token can now be bought for about $0.0027 or 0.00000026 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Liquid and Coinsuper. Thrive Token has a market cap of $281,760.37 and approximately $22,034.00 worth of Thrive Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001446 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00043890 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00004750 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005416 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $464.54 or 0.04423194 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009533 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00058889 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00034167 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002188 BTC.

About Thrive Token

THRT is a token. Its launch date was April 12th, 2018. Thrive Token’s total supply is 202,027,490 tokens and its circulating supply is 103,246,212 tokens. Thrive Token’s official website is ico.thrivelabs.io. Thrive Token’s official message board is medium.com/@thriveico. Thrive Token’s official Twitter account is @WeareThrivelabs.

Thrive Token Token Trading

Thrive Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper, Liquid and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thrive Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thrive Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Thrive Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

