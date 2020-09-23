TokenPay (TPAY) Price Tops $0.0508 on Exchanges

TokenPay (CURRENCY:TPAY) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 23rd. During the last seven days, TokenPay has traded down 15.2% against the dollar. One TokenPay coin can currently be bought for $0.0508 or 0.00000493 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TokenPay has a total market capitalization of $1.09 million and $764,773.00 worth of TokenPay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10,370.46 or 1.00605191 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00038283 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00005650 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000563 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001745 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000430 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.21 or 0.00166908 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00000681 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000141 BTC.

About TokenPay

TPAY is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 14th, 2017. TokenPay’s total supply is 21,540,748 coins and its circulating supply is 21,540,735 coins. TokenPay’s official Twitter account is @tokenpay and its Facebook page is accessible here. TokenPay’s official website is www.tokenpay.com. The official message board for TokenPay is medium.com/tokenpay.

TokenPay Coin Trading

TokenPay can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TokenPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TokenPay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TokenPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

