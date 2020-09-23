Total Energy Services Inc (TSE:TOT) Director Daniel Kim Halyk Buys 20,000 Shares

Total Energy Services Inc (TSE:TOT) Director Daniel Kim Halyk acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$2.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$44,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,650,000 shares in the company, valued at C$3,630,000.

On Monday, September 21st, Daniel Kim Halyk acquired 500 shares of Total Energy Services stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$2.12 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,060.00.

On Friday, September 18th, Daniel Kim Halyk acquired 300 shares of Total Energy Services stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$2.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$645.00.

On Tuesday, September 15th, Daniel Kim Halyk acquired 3,600 shares of Total Energy Services stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$2.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$7,740.00.

On Thursday, September 10th, Daniel Kim Halyk acquired 10,000 shares of Total Energy Services stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$2.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$22,500.00.

On Wednesday, September 2nd, Daniel Kim Halyk acquired 1,900 shares of Total Energy Services stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$2.30 per share, for a total transaction of C$4,370.00.

On Monday, August 31st, Daniel Kim Halyk purchased 9,600 shares of Total Energy Services stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$2.32 per share, for a total transaction of C$22,272.00.

On Wednesday, August 26th, Daniel Kim Halyk purchased 400 shares of Total Energy Services stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$2.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$960.00.

On Monday, July 6th, Daniel Kim Halyk purchased 10,000 shares of Total Energy Services stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$2.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$21,500.00.

On Monday, June 29th, Daniel Kim Halyk purchased 10,000 shares of Total Energy Services stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$2.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$21,500.00.

TSE:TOT remained flat at $C$2.18 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,110. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.95, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Total Energy Services Inc has a 1-year low of C$1.40 and a 1-year high of C$6.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.26 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.22. The company has a market capitalization of $98.28 million and a PE ratio of -4.52.

Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported C($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.22) by C($0.42). The business had revenue of C$70.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$91.50 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Total Energy Services Inc will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on TOT. CIBC lowered their price target on Total Energy Services from C$3.75 to C$3.50 in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Total Energy Services from C$3.00 to C$2.75 in a report on Friday, July 10th.

Total Energy Services Inc provides diversified energy services. It operates through four segments: Contract Drilling Services; Rentals and Transportation Services; Compression and Process Services; and Well Servicing. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers contract drilling services to oil and gas exploration and development companies in the United States and Australia.

