Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Hilltop (NYSE:HTH)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 2,140 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 2,716% compared to the typical volume of 76 call options.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HTH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Hilltop from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Stephens raised Hilltop from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Hilltop from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd.

HTH traded up $2.23 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 117,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 510,576. Hilltop has a twelve month low of $11.05 and a twelve month high of $26.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.31.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $572.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $405.40 million. Hilltop had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 15.53%. Equities research analysts expect that Hilltop will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.75%.

In other news, Director Hill A. Feinberg sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.46, for a total transaction of $409,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 702,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,363,677.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 20.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HTH. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Hilltop by 460.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,429,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,849,000 after purchasing an additional 2,817,305 shares in the last quarter. Azora Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hilltop in the second quarter valued at about $16,244,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Hilltop in the second quarter valued at about $15,138,000. Advisory Research Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 167.2% in the first quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 1,164,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,614,000 after buying an additional 729,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hilltop in the first quarter valued at about $5,736,000. 62.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hilltop

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates in four segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

