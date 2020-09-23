Tudor Pickering & Holt Analysts Give Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) a C$13.00 Price Target

Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) has been given a C$13.00 price objective by stock analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt’s target price indicates a potential downside of 0.61% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Inter Pipeline from C$13.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Raymond James set a C$12.00 target price on shares of Inter Pipeline and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a C$14.00 target price on shares of Inter Pipeline in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a C$13.00 target price on shares of Inter Pipeline in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Inter Pipeline from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$15.59.

Shares of TSE:IPL traded down C$0.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$13.08. 1,162,989 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,559,910. Inter Pipeline has a fifty-two week low of C$5.35 and a fifty-two week high of C$24.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$13.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$12.32. The firm has a market cap of $5.81 billion and a PE ratio of 16.62.

Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.15. The business had revenue of C$539.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$578.00 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Inter Pipeline will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Inter Pipeline Company Profile

Inter Pipeline Ltd. engages in the petroleum transportation and storage, and natural gas liquids processing businesses in Canada and Europe. The company operates through four segments: Oil Sands Transportation; Conventional Oil Pipelines; Natural Gas Liquids (NGL) Processing; and Bulk Liquid Storage.

